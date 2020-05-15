State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $2,633,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 96,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

