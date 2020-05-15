State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 54,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -235.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

