State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NYSE VNO opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

