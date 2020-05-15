State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Bunge worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Bunge by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Bunge by 519.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bunge by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship acquired 11,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $397,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,089.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Zachman acquired 10,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $508,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,012.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

