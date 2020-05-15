State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 21,133 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dell were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dell by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,196,000 after acquiring an additional 622,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after acquiring an additional 492,516 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,855,000 after buying an additional 1,006,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after buying an additional 2,289,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $2,229,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,295,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $2,309,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,459.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

