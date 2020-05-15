State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR opened at $199.78 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $219.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,843,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 361,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,617,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,291 shares of company stock valued at $38,737,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

