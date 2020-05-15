Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$4.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sprott from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$3.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.86 million and a P/E ratio of 104.71.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$22.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

