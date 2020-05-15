Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPLK stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.18.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

