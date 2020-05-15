Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading Down 12.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) dropped 12.1% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $8.31, approximately 851,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,292,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

