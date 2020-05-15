Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1,940.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 25,556 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

