SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Raymond James

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.00.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$19.20 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.58 and a twelve month high of C$34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.97.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

