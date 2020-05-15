SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 19,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 21.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,539,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,102.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SM. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Shares of SM stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 5.82.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

