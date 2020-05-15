Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Trading Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $50.00. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Simon Property Group traded as low as $49.22 and last traded at $51.17, approximately 13,965,169 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 5,278,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 over the last three months. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503,606 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,393,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,177,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,199,000 after acquiring an additional 498,048 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

