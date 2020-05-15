Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Trading Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $50.00. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Simon Property Group traded as low as $49.22 and last traded at $51.17, approximately 13,965,169 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 5,278,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.
SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 over the last three months. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
