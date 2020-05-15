Short Interest in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Declines By 5.0%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ZAGG opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zagg has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Zagg’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zagg will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Terino acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ahern acquired 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,703.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,169.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 70,478 shares of company stock worth $212,247 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZAGG. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zagg by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 596,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,613 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZAGG. Craig Hallum downgraded Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

