Short Interest in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Declines By 10.6%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,995,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 12,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 17,234 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 52,488 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

