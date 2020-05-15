Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Expands By 16.2%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

WH opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,900. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

