Short Interest in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Increases By 13.5%

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. Analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

