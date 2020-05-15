Short Interest in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Declines By 5.8%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.20. Winmark has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $530.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 374.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $432,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,249,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $2,897,654. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Winmark by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Winmark by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WINA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

