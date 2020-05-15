Short Interest in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Grows By 15.4%

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

