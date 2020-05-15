Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expands By 7.0%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, EVP Roger L. Kearns purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,659,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,810,000 after buying an additional 329,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,528,000 after buying an additional 187,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

