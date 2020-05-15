Short Interest in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Expands By 5.9%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 14,630,000 shares. Approximately 30.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $34,145.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $99,638.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,007 shares of company stock valued at $272,917. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 978.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 815,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 740,070 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,182,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 597,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 1,003.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 493,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 313,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $719.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 153.24% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSLR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

