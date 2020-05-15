Short Interest in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expands By 5.7%

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.