Short Interest in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Declines By 5.1%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 188,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

