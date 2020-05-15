Short Interest in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Increases By 20.0%

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 164,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth $157,000.
The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $367.29 million during the quarter.
About The Providence Service
The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
