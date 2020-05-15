Short Interest in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Increases By 20.0%

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 164,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in The Providence Service by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

PRSC stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.07. The Providence Service has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $789.04 million, a P/E ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $367.29 million during the quarter.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.