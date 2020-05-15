Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Rises By 22.0%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SILC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicom from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. Silicom has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Silicom had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Silicom by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicom by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

