Short Interest in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rises By 22.0%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Provention Bio by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVB stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 4.03. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.