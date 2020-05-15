Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Grows By 20.2%

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,790.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,659.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,423 shares of company stock worth $228,921 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

