Short Interest in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Declines By 12.9%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 220,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,906.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $87,042. Company insiders own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

