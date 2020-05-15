Short Interest in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Increases By 21.4%

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $31,380.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,291.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after purchasing an additional 636,305 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,031,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 858,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,109,000.

Shares of NXST opened at $68.78 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

