Short Interest in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expands By 21.7%

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,144 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

