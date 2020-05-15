Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rises By 21.9%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

ILMN stock opened at $322.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,617,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,741 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 888.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

