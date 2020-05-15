Short Interest in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Expands By 21.0%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $236.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day moving average of $222.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

