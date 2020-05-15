Short Interest in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Grows By 19.8%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

HEES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. Also, Director John Sawyer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,080 shares of company stock worth $417,368. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,824,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,562,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 380,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $22,221,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 261,025 shares during the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.34.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

