Short Interest in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Rises By 5.7%

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 24,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

NYSE:C opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after purchasing an additional 710,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,180,333,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

