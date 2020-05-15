Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Grows By 20.7%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 217,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 161.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.08. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.