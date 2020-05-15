Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Rises By 20.4%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 683,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of BCSF opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.59. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.25%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $150,088.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,788 shares in the company, valued at $837,202.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,413,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

