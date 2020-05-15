Service Co. International (SCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on June 30th

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.