Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after buying an additional 763,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,656,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

STX stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,996 shares of company stock worth $5,018,114 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

