Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

SA opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $931.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SA shares. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.