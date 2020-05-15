Scotiabank Trims Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Target Price to C$9.50

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Get Pinnacle Renewable alerts:

Pinnacle Renewable stock opened at C$3.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. The firm has a market cap of $215.84 million and a P/E ratio of -12.18. Pinnacle Renewable has a twelve month low of C$3.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.51.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$91.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Pinnacle Renewable’s payout ratio is -138.46%.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.