Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Scientific Games traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $10.89, approximately 55,982 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,780,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 38,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

