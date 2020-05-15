Saputo (TSE:SAP) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a coverage optimism score of -1.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SAP opened at C$34.37 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$29.31 and a 12-month high of C$46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.58.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

