Saputo (TSE:SAP) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a coverage optimism score of -1.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of SAP opened at C$34.37 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$29.31 and a 12-month high of C$46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.95.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.
