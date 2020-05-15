Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 769,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 643,500 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFE. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of SAFE opened at $46.84 on Friday. Safehold has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of -0.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 69.66%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $869,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,667,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,159,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,864,651 shares of company stock worth $106,378,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,754,000 after acquiring an additional 108,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 640.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 901,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

