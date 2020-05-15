SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) and BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) Head-To-Head Comparison

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) and BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SAFE T GRP LTD/S alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SAFE T GRP LTD/S and BroadVision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAFE T GRP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BroadVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and BroadVision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAFE T GRP LTD/S $3.28 million 0.02 -$13.00 million N/A N/A BroadVision $5.05 million 4.41 -$7.00 million N/A N/A

BroadVision has higher revenue and earnings than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and BroadVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAFE T GRP LTD/S -395.80% -149.13% -52.28% BroadVision 8.79% -68.08% -32.34%

Volatility & Risk

SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BroadVision has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of BroadVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of BroadVision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BroadVision beats SAFE T GRP LTD/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SAFE T GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFE T GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.