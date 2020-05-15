Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Sabre traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.84, 9,779,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,943,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.
In other news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
