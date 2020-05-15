Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Sabre traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.84, 9,779,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,943,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 586.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

