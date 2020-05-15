Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Critical Contrast

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LightPath Technologies and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.46%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Rubicon Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 1.66 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -30.86 Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 6.11 -$1.15 million N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LightPath Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -4.48% -4.70% -3.35% Rubicon Technology -32.53% -3.41% -3.28%

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

