Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $74,258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after buying an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $11,894,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.