Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$71.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PBH. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$83.33 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$62.79 and a 52-week high of C$102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$947.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.0900002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.577 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 91.99%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.