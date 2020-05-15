Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RELL opened at $3.98 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 77,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 858,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

