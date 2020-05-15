Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $962.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

