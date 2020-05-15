Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%.
In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $962.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
